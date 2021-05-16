Castro's hit in 10th gives Tigers 9-8 win over Cubs

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a one-run single against the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – A.J. Hinch's first month as Detroit's manager was rough. Now he has reason to hope the worst is behind him.

Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to give the Tigers a 9-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Detroit rallied from deficits of 2-0, 4-3, 7-6 and 8-7 to win a back-and-forth game in which neither starting pitcher made it past the third. It was the fifth win in six games for the Tigers, who were 9-24 before this upswing.

“There’s no quit in this team, which I’ve appreciated. We have had a rough stretch,” Hinch said. “Our guys will stay in and compete. I applaud their effort, and quite honestly we expect it at this level.”

The final comeback by the Tigers on Saturday came when they scored twice off Kimbrel (0-2) in the 10th.

Nomar Mazara tied it with an RBI single that scored the automatic runner, and JaCoby Jones ran for Mazara and stole second. Then Castro — hitless in five previous at-bats Saturday with three strikeouts — slapped a two-out single to left. The throw home by Kris Bryant was a bit off line and Jones was easily safe.

“It was a tough day. ... I’ve got be prepared, every at-bat,” Castro said. "I’ve got to be prepared for any situation in the game, and that’s what I did.”

Matt Duffy homered and drove in five runs for the Cubs. His RBI single off Michael Fulmer (3-2) gave the Cubs the lead in the top of the 10th.

The Cubs snapped a streak of seven straight one-run games when they beat Detroit 4-2 on Friday night. Then they played another close one Saturday.

