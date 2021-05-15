With 2 days left, there's much left to decide in the NBA

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, top, fouls Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The play-in field isn’t quite set.

And nobody knows who’ll play anybody yet.

Welcome to the final weekend of the NBA’s regular season, with every first-round playoff matchup — even every play-in game matchup — still undecided, and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers needing two wins in the season’s final two days to avoid the play-in round.

FRIDAY DEVELOPMENTS

— The NBA released the play-in schedule. The first two games in the East — No. 8 at No. 7, which will be Boston, and No. 10 at No. 9 will be Tuesday. In the West, those games will be Wednesday, with the only known slot being that San Antonio will be No. 10. The East play-in concludes Thursday, the West concludes Friday. (For those still learning the format, the 7 vs. 8 winner will be the No. 7 seed, the 9 vs. 10 loser is eliminated, and the 9 vs. 10 winner will play at the 7 vs. 8 loser for the No. 8 seed.)

— Washington clinched the last remaining Eastern Conference play-in berth by beating Cleveland, a result that ended Chicago’s playoff hopes. The East play-in field will be No. 7 Boston, followed in some order by Charlotte, Indiana and Washington.

— Dallas beat Toronto to clinch no worse than No. 6 in the Western Conference and will avoid the play-in round.

— Memphis beat Sacramento, setting up a game at Golden State on Sunday that will essentially serve as a play-in to the play-in. The winner of the Grizzlies-Warriors game will be the No. 8 seed entering the West play-in round, while the loser will be No. 9 and must go 2-0 in the play-in games to make the playoffs.

