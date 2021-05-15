Rockets get 122-115 win with Clippers resting stars

Los Angeles Clippers' Serge Ibaka (9) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets' Kelly Olynyk (41) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Houston. (Bob Levey/Pool Photo via AP)

HOUSTON – Kelly Olynyk scored 20 points and fell a rebound shy of a triple-double as the Houston Rockets snapped a seven-game skid with a 122-115 victory over a Los Angeles Clippers team that rested several starters Friday night.

Olynyk had 11 assists and nine rebounds to help the Rockets win for the first time since April 29.

“Every one of them coming together to have a victory is really good stuff," coach Stephen Silas said.

The Clippers were without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley as all three sat out on the second night of back-to-back games as the team prepares for the playoffs.

The loss coupled with a win by Denver on Friday night leaves the Clippers in a tie for third place in the Western Conference with one game remaining.

Coach Tyronn Lue said he's thinking about how his rotation will look as the postseason approaches, but that he hasn't nailed everything down yet.

“We've got a lot of decisions to make, but the most important thing is health," he said.

The Rockets, who have the NBA’s worst record at 17-54, won for just the second time in the last 14 games thanks to a balanced scoring effort where seven players scored at least 10 points.

