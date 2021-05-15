Musgrove gets 1st win since no-hitter, Padres beat Cardinals

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) throws next to St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) as he turns a double play on Tommy Edman during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO – Joe Musgrove found himself in unfavorable counts and more jams than he would have liked, and still managed to get his first win since throwing a no-hitter on April 9.

Musgrove made it through five innings and Manny Machado drove in two runs for San Diego, which beat St. Louis 5-4 Friday night in the first meeting between the teams since the Padres eliminated the Cardinals from the playoffs last year.

Musgrove (3-4) had lost four decisions in five starts since pitching the first no-hitter in Padres history at Texas. He held the Cardinals to one run and five hits while striking out five and walking four.

“It wasn't the prettiest tonight but I feel like I did a good job of keeping us in the game," Musgrove said.

Mark Melancon worked the ninth for his major league-leading 13th save in as many chances. He allowed Nolan Arenado's solo homer with two outs, his seventh.

San Diego had only four hits but drew 12 walks against five Cardinals pitchers.

The Padres beat the Cardinals 2-1 in the wild-card round last season before being swept in the NL Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Musgrove got into and out of trouble in three straight innings.

