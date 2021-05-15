Them again: Djokovic and Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in their semi-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Djokovic won 6-3 6-7 6-2 and will play Rafael Nadal in the final. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME – Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring.

Well, again, not yet.

Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.

“Rafa and I had a little laugh today in the locker room after I won against Tsitsipas,” Djokovic said. “We kind of joked around about, you know, that the old guys are still not giving up.

”(Nadal) said somewhere a few days ago that Roger, him and I are old. But I disagree with him. We’re showing some different, fresh energy.”

They took vastly different paths to the final.

Djokovic regained his cool after throwing his racket off the court to beat Tsitsipas 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in a grueling, rain-delayed quarterfinal that began on Friday.

