Burns keeps Nelson lead after more Spieth magic, rain looms

Sam Burns reacts after his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

MCKINNEY, Texas – Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader — again. Local favorite Jordan Spieth saved the magic for the 18th green — again.

And the AT&T Byron Nelson is in a race to beat the notorious spring weather in Texas — again, this time with plenty of players having at least one eye on next week's PGA Championship.

Burns shot a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke lead over K.H. Lee, who had a 67 and briefly pulled even before Burns missed by inches matching Spieth's eagle on 18 and tapped in for birdie.

Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Charl Schwartzel each shot 66 and were three strokes back along with 38-year-old Swedish journeyman Alex Noren, who shot 70 and is looking for his first PGA Tour win in his 104th start.

The players will switch from twosomes back to threesomes going off the first and 10th tees soon after daybreak Sunday with heavy rain in the forecast.

Without delays, the tournament famous for interruptions from spring storms — including severe weather that even changed the course's par total in the middle of the event six years ago — will finish about four hours earlier than normal.

The players, of course, will be expecting delays.

“If there are delays, you get pretty used to having to deal with delays,” said Kuchar, among the roughly two dozen PGA qualifiers who made the Nelson cut. “Kind of expecting that tomorrow will be an on-again, off-again day.”

