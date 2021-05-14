Fresh start: Steelers rookies understand high expectations

FILE - Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) looks for a pass during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in State College, Pa., in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. Steelers rookie Freiermuth took over former tight end Vance McDonald's locker ... right next to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

PITTSBURGH – Kendrick Green grew up wearing No. 53.

Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center wasn't so sure if it would be available after the team selected him in the third round of the NFL draft.

The number, after all, belonged to nine-time Pro Bowler Maurkice Pouncey for more than a decade until his abrupt retirement at 32 in February. Green wondered if the Steelers might take it out of circulation for a year or two in deference to one of the best offensive linemen of his generation.

“I was fully prepared for them to keep it off,” Green said Friday.

Only they didn't. So Green gladly accepted it, and all the pressure that entails.

“I've got big shoes to fill,” Green said.

And he might have to do it quickly. While the Steelers re-signed J.C. Hassenauer and brought back B.J. Finney on a one-year deal in the wake of Pouncey's departure, Green will have every opportunity to become the long-term answer in the middle of an offensive line in a state of flux.

Green spent most of his time at guard during his college career at Illinois. Yet he certainly looked comfortable with his hand on top of the football during the first workout of his professional life.

