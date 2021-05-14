Fifth-year options are a good measure of NFL draft classes

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette sprints to the end zone to score on a 27-yard touchdown run during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, file photo. The Jaguars declined Fournettes fifth-year option and then released him. He hooked up with the Bucs and helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl last February. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

DENVER – Most NFL teams are getting their first glimpse of their 2021 draft class at rookie minicamps over the weekend.

This year's draft class is more intriguing than usual because of COVID-19, which resulted in numerous 2020 opt outs, the combine cancellation and a prohibition of teams interacting with prospects at pro days.

So, coaches and team executives from 29 teams are getting their first good look at their rookie class on the football field this weekend. (The Jets, Raiders and Colts held their rookie minicamps last weekend).

“You do get to meet them, shake their hand, talk to them face to face, not on Zoom,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Friday.

As usual, first-rounders draw special scrutiny and while many fans pine for immediate verdicts, we won't really know how this curious class stacks up until 2024 when teams can exercise fifth-year options on their first-round selections.

The rookie wage scale adopted in 2011 requires that all rookies sign four-year contracts. For players taken in the first round, the team has the option to extend the contract for an extra season, which is guaranteed for injury, meaning they can still be cut later on. Team must exercise that option prior to the player’s fourth year.

This fifth-year option has emerged as a major metric in judging draft classes since the 2011 group came up for extensions in 2014.

If history holds, a dozen of this year's first-rounders won't get a fifth season with the team that drafted them.

