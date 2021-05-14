Abreu, Dozier collide, Royals and Chisox split doubleheader

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, and Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier lay near each other after colliding along the first base line in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – Rookie Andrew Vaughn, starting the nightcap at first base after AL MVP Jose Abreu was injured in a frightening collision in the first game, homered to send the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 3-1 Friday for a doubleheader split.

The Royals ended an 11-game losing streak in the opener 6-2, stopping Chicago's six-game winning string.

Then Vaughn and the White Sox rebounded with Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, sidelined and listed as day to day.

“It was a big win after losing that first game and losing Pito (Abreu),” Vaughn said. “He's huge part of our team and huge part of our vision. Hopefully he's back ASAP.”

The collision occurred in the second inning when Hunter Dozier, after popping up, jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down and grazed past Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Dozier took another couple of steps and then slammed hard into Abreu as he was tracking the ball, knocking both players to the ground about 20 feet from the plate.

Grandal caught the ball as trainers and medical staffs came onto the field. After few minutes, Abreu got up and left the field walking on his own, but looked dazed with his arms draped around two staffers.

Abreu suffered a facial bruise and cut, along with a bruised left knee. Tests for a concussion were negative.

