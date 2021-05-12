Warriors rally for second straight night, beat Suns 122-116

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO – Facing the Western Conference's two winningest teams on back-to-back nights, the Golden State Warriors pulled off a pair of impressive victories with superstar Stephen Curry struggling with his shot.

Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and finished with 38 points, rallying the Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday night.

Draymond Green notched his sixth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Warriors made it two straight clutch wins during the playoff push.

“It was incredible, a lot of guys stepped up," Green said. “For us to get that win and Steph to struggle shows a lot about the growth of this team. We've got two more games. It's important that we finish those two games strong and try to head into the playoffs rolling.”

Curry made a 9-foot jumper with 45 seconds left while falling to the floor, a bright finish to his 21-point performance on another tough outing for him shooting 3-pointers.

Golden State — competing with just eight healthy players — secured a spot in the play-in tournament with Monday's 119-116 win against the Jazz then held on against a talented Suns team.

“These last two games have been so important for us against the two teams with the best records in the league,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Tonight felt like a playoff game. Phoenix was very well prepared, they had the day off yesterday, so they came out with a great game plan to take the ball out of Steph's hands."

Devin Booker scored 34 points and knocked down a key 3-pointer with 5:25 left for Phoenix and Paul added 24 points, but the Warriors delivered all the key plays down the stretch.

