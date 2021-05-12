Padres hit by COVID-19 concerns, 5 players out, beat Rockies

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado watches his three-run triple off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Already minus star Fernando Tatis Jr. and two backups before the first pitch because of COVID-19 concerns, the San Diego Padres then needed to pull Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer in the middle of the game for virus-related reasons.

The shorthanded Padres wound up beating Colorado 8-1 on Tuesday night, boosted by Manny Machado's home run and five RBIs, but suddenly found themselves in a precarious position.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he anticipated being able to play Wednesday’s doubleheader at Coors Field as scheduled.

"You never really plan out these scenarios, but we know things are going to come up,” he said. “Our guys are going to be ready. If they’re coming from Triple-A or whatever, we’ve got a lot of faith in our minor league crew that’s preparing these guys and they’re going to come in. At the end of the day, we’re planning on 14 innings tomorrow. We’ve got (Yu) Darvish and (Blake) Snell going and we’re going to be ready to play ball.”

“Obviously it’s not ideal, but I want to give credit to our guys tonight. We had a lot of hectic things going on,” he said. “We had a short bench and everybody stepped up and filled in.”

Tatis tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the injured list earlier in the day. The dynamic shortstop was joined by utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, who were sidelined prior to the series opener as part of Major League Baseball's contact tracing health and safety protocols.

Myers knocked into the right-field wall in the first inning while catching Garrett Hampson’s deep flyball. Myers appeared to be shaken up on the play and was checked by team trainers, and remained in the game.

But in the third, he was replaced in right field by Tucupita Marcano.

