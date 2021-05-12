Pacers rally late for 103-94 win to snap 76ers streak

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers helped clear up the Eastern Conference's muddled play-in picture Tuesday.

Philadelphia's second-half collapse only made it more murky at the top.

Domantas Sabonis recorded his ninth triple-double of the season with 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds and Caris LeVert added 24 points to help the Pacers rally for a 103-94 play-in round clinching victory.

“We knew that if we won games, we could play our way into it," LeVert said. “But we're still trying to move up and see where we can go. This is a good milestone for us, but we've still got three, four games here this week.”

Indiana has won three of its last four after finding the energy and effort that seemed to be missing for weeks.

This one was especially pleasant, too, because they ended the 76ers season-long winning streak at eight and prevented them from capturing the conference's top seed for the first time since 2000-01. A Philadelphia win or losses by the Milwaukee Bucks or Brooklyn Nets would have ended the race for the top spot.

Instead, Brooklyn is two games back and Milwaukee trails by 3 1/2.

This wasn't typical 76ers basketball, either. Joel Embiid sat out with a non-COVID-19 related illness and though Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Ben Simmons finished with 13, Philadelphia scored just 32 points in the second half — 13 in the third quarter when Indiana got back into the game.

