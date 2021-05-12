Ohtani, McCullers duel into late innings, Astros beat Angels

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – From pitching to hitting to playing right field, Shohei Ohtani did a little bit of everything for the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

But a strong performance from Lance McCullers Jr. combined with a late surge by Houston's offense kept the Angels and their two-way star from getting a win.

Ohtani struck out 10 in an impressive duel with McCullers, and the Astros broke loose against the Angels' bullpen to beat the Angels 5-1.

Ohtani allowed one run and four hits with one walk in seven innings, solving his control troubles in his longest start of the season.

“To see Shohei find fastball command, that’s what it’s going to look like most of the time," manager Joe Maddon said. “He looked spectacular. He was not overwrought with sliders and splitters. He challenged with fastballs. I think his full complements of talent were on display tonight."

Ohtani exited with a 2.10 ERA this season and then moved to play right field, and Yuli Gurriel homered during Houston's four-run eighth.

Ohtani batted second and went 1 for 4, striking out twice.

“My body felt a little heavy, a little sluggish, but I think that worked the best for my performance today," he said through a translator. “Since my body felt a little heavy, my mechanics I felt were very efficient. No wasted movement."

