LEADING OFF: Tatis tests positive for virus, Harvey vs Mets

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates his solo home run as he scores during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:

PADRES DEPLETED

Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.27 ERA) and Blake Snell (1-0, 4.15) are slated to start for San Diego at Colorado in a single-admission doubleheader to make up Monday night’s postponement at Coors Field. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

The Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr., who tested positive for COVID-19 and was one of three players the team added to the injured list Tuesday due to health and safety protocols. The others were utilitymen Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo.

San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said he learned of Tatis’ positive test in a phone call late Monday night, but the star shortstop was symptom-free at the moment.

“Naturally, you’re punched in the stomach a little bit,” Tingler said. “He’s feeling well. I mean he is crushed, he’s crushed inside, mentally, things like that.”

Tatis spent time on the injured list last month with inflammation in his left shoulder. He leads the Padres with nine homers and 23 runs.

