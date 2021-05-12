Heckled Harper homers, Realmuto exits early, Phils top Nats

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – Bryce Harper treated heckling fans to a long home run, Andrew Knapp delivered a key pinch-hit in place of injured catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Realmuto suffered a muscle bruise when he was hit in the left knee by Josh Bell’s foul ball in the seventh. The two-time All-Star stayed in until Bell struck out to end the inning.

“I’m not so sure what he’s going to feel like tomorrow,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said. “My guess is it wouldn’t be great. … My guess is it’s not an IL (situation). My guess is he’ll be sore tomorrow. We’ll see how it is. I can’t tell you how it’s going to respond. The good thing is it’s muscular.”

Trea Turner homered for Washington, which has dropped six of seven since reaching .500 and briefly taking the NL East lead on May 2. It was the first of 19 games between the teams this season, all crammed between May 11 and Sept. 1.

Ad

Harper, the 2015 MVP who played for Washington from 2012-18, signed a 13-year, $330 million with Philadelphia two years ago. He was regularly booed when the Phillies visited Nationals Park in 2019, then received a reprieve last year when fans weren’t permitted to attend games during the truncated season in the midst of the pandemic.

It was back to normal as Philadelphia played its first game in Washington this year. Harper was jeered when he stepped into the box in the first inning --- and two pitches later blasted an offering from Erick Fedde off the front of the second deck in right field.

While Harper began things, Knapp effectively finished off the victory for Philadelphia. Knapp capped a three-run inning with a two-run, bases-loaded single off reliever Kyle Finnegan.

“I was really just trying to put a ball in play and hit something hard,” Knapp said. “I saw a lot of that guy’s fastball. I was fouling it straight back and it took me a little bit to get the timing of it. Once he threw that splitter in the dirt and it was nowhere close, I just sat on the heater.”

Ad

Ad