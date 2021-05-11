Reunion Tour: College teammates getting back together in NFL

FILE - At left, Miami Dolphins quarterback and former quarterback at Alabama Tua Tagovailoa (1) is shown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, in a Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. At right, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle holds a team jersey after being chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth pick at the NFL football draft in Cleveland, in an April 29, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence was fielding calls, posing for pictures and still hugging everyone in sight when he realized the Jacksonville Jaguars were about to be back on the clock during the first round of the NFL draft.

The No. 1 overall pick paused the in-house festivities and turned up the sound on the big-screen television.

His phone buzzed a few minutes later.

“We’re picking Travis,” a text from Jacksonville's brass read.

The spoiler alert created another celebration at Lawrence’s draft party in South Carolina. Lawrence and standout running back Travis Etienne were teammates again, reunited in the NFL after spending three years together in college.

“It just makes it special,” Lawrence said. “I’ve got someone to come with me from Clemson, and it’s just awesome.”

The Jaguars chose Etienne at No. 25, using their first two picks on college teammates for the first time since drafting UCLA tight end Marcedes Lewis (No. 28) and running back Maurice Jones-Drew (No. 60) in 2006.

Jacksonville’s latest reunion was one of several similar ones around the league.

