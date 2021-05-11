Remembering 25: Concordia Lutheran honors late Rick Lynch

Earlier this spring, the Concordia Lutheran and entire baseball community gathered to honor the late Rick Lynch.

In a beautiful on-field ceremony, the Lynch family was presented a pair of signed No. 25 jerseys, the players were wearing commemorative No. 25 hats and his jersey was officially retired. Also, the field at Concordia Lutheran High School was renamed Rick Lynch field.

The Crusaders baseball team has been playing for their late coach all season and on Wednesday Concordia Lutheran will play in the TAPPS Division I State Semifinal against St. Thomas in Waco. If they win, they will play for the TAPPS Division II State Championship on Thursday.

Check out this VYPE Feature on the special night where Rick Lynch was officially immortalized at Concordia Lutheran High School.