LEADING OFF: Means back after no-no, Voit returns to Yanks

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws to a Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. Means threw a no-hitter as the Orioles won 6-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:

MEANS STREAK?

Orioles ace John Means got five days of rest following his no-hitter last week against Seattle, and now he'll try to match Johnny Vander Meer's record with a second straight no-no against the streaking Mets, who have won five in a row for the first time since August 2019. Vander Meer is the only pitcher in major league history with consecutive no-hitters, accomplished in 1938 for the Cincinnati Reds.

Means (4-0, 1.37 ERA) was a wild pitch away from a perfect game against the Mariners — Sam Haggerty raced safely to first base after he struck out swinging on a third-inning curveball in the dirt.

Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.12) hopes to anchor New York's rotation until Jacob deGrom returns. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will be placed on the injured list before the game after exiting a start Sunday with right side soreness. The Mets said an MRI of deGrom's side taken Sunday night was “clear of any issues.”

POWER SURGE

Luke Voit, last year's big league home run leader, is expected to make his season debut for the Yankees as they open a series at rival Tampa Bay.

