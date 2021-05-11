Driedger gets third shutout as Panthers beat Lightning 4-0

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn, left, passes the puck as Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg, right, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla.-Chris Driedger stopped 30 shots to record his third shutout of the season, Juho Lammikko scored a short-handed goal, and the Florida Panthers secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular season finale for both clubs on Monday night.

Driedger made his first start in six games.

“I kind of just show up … the guys played fantastic defensively tonight,” Driedger said. “I feel good. I was seeing the puck. Couple of breakaways I just felt solid on. I had good depth. But overall, just an incredible effort by the guys.”

The Lightning started three Black forwards in their regular-season finale against the Florida Panthers on Monday night, a rarity in NHL history — if not an absolute first. Walcott, Mathieu Joseph and Gemel Smith were out together for the opening face-off and didn’t know they would be starting together until just minutes before game time.

Walcott was making his NHL debut, Smith was in his fifth game of the season and Joseph has been in the lineup for all 56 Tampa Bay games in 2020-21.

“It was great man, a step in the right direction,” Joseph said. “It was fun to have some progress and it was great to see and I was glad I was part of it.”

Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal in his first game back from injury, and Alex Wennberg and MacKenzie Weegar also scored goals for the Panthers. Keith Yandle had an assist and recorded his 600th NHL point.

The Panthers enter the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak.

