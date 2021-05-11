Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche preserved their chances to finish in first place in the West Division with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Avalanche, who trail the Golden Knights by two points atop the division. Vegas has game left, Colorado has two.

Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner, facing the Avalanche for the first time this season after Marc-Andre Fleury was in net the first seven meetings, stopped 19 shots.

Billed as the most important game of the year for both, neither team disappointed with every inch of space, despite key players missing from both lineups.

Vegas was limited to 15 skaters due to cap restraints and used 10 forwards with five defensemen.

Forward Peyton Krebs suffered a fractured jaw in Saturday’s victory over St. Louis when he was struck with a shot during the second period and is out indefinitely, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said before the game. Defenseman Alec Martinez, who made nine of the team’s 17 blocked shots, was also injured against the Blues and did not play Monday. Forwards Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, and Tomas Nosek remained out of the lineup with injuries.

Colorado, which got star center Nathan Mackinnon back after missing two games, scratched six players, including regular contributors left wing Brandon Saad and defenseman Samuel Girard, who have combined for 55 points this season.

Vegas opened the scoring in the first period, when Pietrangelo fired a rebound of Nic Hague’s shot from the point, with a one-timer from the right dot over the left shoulder of Grubauer.