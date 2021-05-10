Oguchi is SPC Champion in Discus and Shot Put, Dragon Boys Track & Field Finishes Sixth

VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

Coach Scott Holland: Amarachukwu Oguchi finished her Cooper career dominating the Shot Put and Discus at the SPC Championships. She won the shot by 8' and won the discus by 42'. It has been a great run and since her chance at SPC Titles was ended last year by COVID, I so glad she got this opportunity to shine. She was the only girl from The John Cooper School to qualify for the SPC championships with 22 Cooper athletes qualifying.

On the boys' side, Ben Currin and William Young each earned All SPC Honors placing second in the Discus and Pole Vault. Young's finish in the Pole Vault tied the school record 12' 6'. The rest of the squad competed well. We did miss a few points here and there. We finished sixth overall with only six points separating fourth from sixth place.





Ben Currin • 2nd Discus, 8th Shot Put

William Young • 2nd Pole Vault 12' 6"– ties school record

Jackson Kovin • 4th 200m

Tanure Ewherido • 4th 400m

Will McDermott • 4th 1600m

Andrew Wilkerson • 5th 800m

Amir Rizvi • 5th 300m Hurdles; 6th 110m Hurdles

Connor Dove • 5th Shot Put; 8th Discus

Owen Woodside • 6th Shot Put; 6th Discus

Matthew Rock • 6th Triple Jump

4X400m Relay 6th • Tanure Ewherido, Carson Hanson, Amir Rizvi, Jackson Kovin

4X800m Relay 7th • Vishnu Swaminathan, Adam Elsolh, Zac Winton, Grey Mendenhall

Daniel Schlichter • 8th Long Jump