LEADING OFF: Mets to give deGrom update, Devers swats O's

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom tosses the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. deGrom left the game in the sixth inning after throwing only two warmup pitches. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:

HOLDING THEIR BREATH

The streaking New York Mets anticipate an injury update on Jacob deGrom after the ace pitcher was scheduled for an MRI.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings Sunday with right side tightness in his return from an issue in a similar area. The bullpen closed out a 4-2 victory over Arizona to give the Mets their first five-game winning streak since August 2019.

“No pain whatsoever, just tightness,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That’s what he told our trainer.”

The 32-year-old right-hander was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat problem. Rojas said the side tightness — centered around the lower-right side of his back — seems to be a different issue.

Prior to Sunday, deGrom had a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 35 overpowering innings.

