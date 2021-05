Baseball teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are gearing up for the nitty-gritty game play as they inch towards a state title. The Regional Quarterfinals round of the UIL Playoffs. Check out who is playing who and when as they head towards their games this week.

Class 6A

Region I

Keller vs. El Paso Americas

Game 1: 5:00 Friday @ Wolfforth Frenship

Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday @ Wolfforth Frenship

