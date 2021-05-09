Westbrook ties Robertson's record, Wizards beat Pacers

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook, right, celebrates with Bradley Beal following an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. Washington won 133-132 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – When the final buzzer sounded Saturday night, Russell Westbrook grabbed the ball, jogged to the baseline and waved to the crowd. A few moments after joining Oscar Robertson as the NBA's career triple-doubles leader with 181, he celebrated the milestone with his teammates and his opponents.

It was quite a show.

Westbrook finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana. Heck, he even blocked the Pacers' final shot before grabbing the ball.

“I love his spirit, his determination," coach Scott Brooks said. “He's really, really helped us become a better team and that’s vintage, you know — rebound, making a clutch shot, blocking a shot. Those are all great things and those are all team things. That's what Russell's about, he's always been that way.”

Westbrook's performance overshadowed everything else on the court.

Bradley Beal scored 50 points to help the Wizards move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana but sat out the overtime period after hurting his hamstring and ankle.

Domantas Sabonis had his own triple-double for the Pacers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. Caris LeVert flirted with his own triple-double — 35 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists — for the Pacers.

But even in a game with a physical, playoff atmosphere all eyes were on Westbrook and the record that stood for nearly a half-century. Westbrook now has a league-high 35 triple-doubles this season, 19 in his last 24 games.

