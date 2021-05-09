United makes City wait to celebrate Premier League title

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Shaun Botterill/Pool via AP)

The wait goes on for Manchester City.

Manchester United underlined its determination to make City, its fierce local rival, fight to clinch the Premier League trophy by prolonging the title race for at least a couple more days.

United beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday to leave City still needing three points to reclaim the biggest prize in English football. It is the 10th time United has come from behind to win in the league this season.

City blew a chance to seal the title itself by losing 2-1 to Chelsea on Saturday.

City's next game is away to Newcastle on Friday but Pep Guardiola's players might be celebrating by then anyway. United plays twice before that, against Leicester on Tuesday and Liverpool on Thursday, and knows a loss in either of those matches — against teams fighting desperately for Champions League qualification — will hand City a third league championship in four years under Guardiola.

Ad

United will surely not be at full strength for both games — manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made public his displeasure at being forced to play three times in five days — especially given that captain Harry Maguire hobbled off with an ankle injury against Villa that Solskjaer said could sideline the defender for “a few weeks.”

Still, two victories for United in the coming days would put serious pressure back on City ahead of the leaders' trip to St. James' Park, where they have lost and drawn in their last two visits in the league.

Second-half goals by Bruno Fernandes — from the penalty spot — Mason Greenwood and substitute Edinson Cavani completed United's latest comeback at Villa Park and ensured a top-four finish for the second straight season.

Ad