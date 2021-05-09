Martin Truex Jr. dominates at Darlington for 3rd win of year

Martin Truex Jr. stands with his trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Martin Truex Jr. got nervous in a hurry near the end of his dominating drive at Darlington Raceway.

Barely pushed much of the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver suddenly saw Kyle Larson catching up in the closing laps.

Truex, though, called on his steady demeanor and track focus to pull away for his third NASCAR Cup Series victory this season.

Not that it was easy.

When Truex noticed Larson right behind him inside of 30 laps left, he thought, “Oh, man, he's right behind me.

“You're heart rate goes up,” he continued, “You're anxiety goes up.”

Very quickly, Truex was back to his steady, powerhouse driving at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

“Hopefully, we can keep this rolling,” Truex said.

