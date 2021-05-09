Knicks beat Clippers 106-100 behind Rose and Bullock

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) scores past Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES – Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center.

Bullock made five 3-pointers against his former team and RJ Barrett had four on his way to 18 points. The Clippers are the NBA’s best 3-point shooting squad, but they were just 12 of 35.

“He’s sort of the unsung hero. Every night he’s guarding a tough opponent, he never stops working on the defensive end,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s got to continue to do that for us, it opens up so many things.”

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 29 points. Paul George added 18 and Nicolas Batum had 13 as the playoff-bound team’s two-game winning streak ended in its home finale of the regular season.

The Knicks led by 10 early in the fourth, when they made three 3-pointers, and the Clippers dissolved in miscues and misses.

Leonard returned to the game with 5 1/2 minutes left, scoring five in a row to pull the Clippers to 96-90. He and George combined to score all of the Clippers' final 15 points. Leonard's 3-pointer cut the Knicks' lead to 104-100, but Taj Gibson made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Julius Randle finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who had plenty of supporters cheering despite the limited attendance. Randle's offense was down compared to the 24 or more points he had in his five previous games.

“They’re double-teaming him,” Thibodeau said. “Everybody tends to measure people on points or shots and not the all-around game, but the big thing is the perseverance, the way he rebounded the ball and the hustle plays. He played a great game without shooting the ball great."

