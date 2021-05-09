Dodgers blow most of 13-run lead, still outlast Angels 14-11

Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux (9) high-fives Max Muncy (13) and Will Smith (16) after they scored off of a line drive hit by Matt Beaty during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Los Angeles Dodgers scored 13 runs in two innings to take a massive mid-game lead. Over the next two innings, they gave 10 of it back to the Los Angeles Angels.

The way the World Series champions' rocky title defense has been going for the past three weeks, perhaps it's no surprise they couldn't claim their first win in six days without some sort of energy-draining drama.

The Dodgers still came out of Angel Stadium smiling.

“You don’t want that to happen, but I think beggars can’t be choosers right now,” Mookie Betts said. "We’ll take any win that we can get.”

Betts drove in a season-high four runs and the Dodgers held on for a 14-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night, snapping their four-game losing streak in hair-raising fashion.

“We needed a win, so there was a lot more good that came out of tonight than bad,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

But the highest-scoring game in Freeway Series history got that way in bizarre circumstances. After neither team managed a hit in the first three innings, the Dodgers went up 13-0 in the fifth, only to watch their bullpen surrender 11 runs to the Angels by the seventh.

Just when the Angels could realistically think about the largest comeback in major league history — the biggest lead ever blown is 12 runs — the Dodgers' bullpen retired their final seven batters. Victor Gonzalez pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, and Blake Treinen threw a perfect ninth for his first save.

