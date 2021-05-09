Alex Cejka wins Regions Tradition playoff over Stricker

Alex Cejka, of Germany, tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Regions Tradition Champions Tour golf tournament Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition on Sunday in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

A childhood refugee from communist Czechlosovokia (now the Czech Republic), the 50-year-old Cejka made a 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and Stricker missed a 9-footer with a chance to extend the playoff at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

Cejka had turned a three-stroke deficit into a two-shot lead over the final nine holes for a 5-under 67. His winning putt was from a similar spot to the one Stricker made for birdie in regulation to force the playoff.

Stricker, who won the last time the event was held in 2019, closed with a 68 to match Cejka at 18-under 270.

Cejka, who grew up in Germany, got into the field as an alternate Monday when Jay Haas withdrew and left with full exemption. He made his first two PGA Tour Champions starts as a Monday qualifier, and tied for second at the Chubb Classic.

Ad

Swede Robert Karlsson was third at 14 under after a 69 as the top three final threesome played all day without much of a threat from the pack. He finished with a 69.

Ernie Els (66) and Jerry Kelly (70) finished at 11 under. Two-time champion Bernhard Lange closed with a 71 to finish at 9 under with David McKenzie.

Cejka rallied from three strokes down over the final nine holes. His only bogey came on the first hole of the day.