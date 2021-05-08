Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 10th, Scherzer strikes out 14

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEW YORK – Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday.

Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three times. It was Scherzer's 100th game with 10 or more strikeouts — Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens and Pedro Martinez are the only other pitchers to accomplish the feat.

Kyle Higashioka’s home run tied the score at 1 in the third, Torres made it 2-all against Brad Hand in the ninth and Mike Ford's single evened it 3-3 against Hand in the 10th.

With automatic runner DJ LeMahieu on second in the 11th, Tanner Rainey (0-2) walked Giancarlo Stanton on a full count and Aaron Judge on four pitches, loading the bases.

Washington went to a five-man infield, replacing left fielder Kyle Schwarber with Jordy Mercer. Torre hit a dribbler to the third-base side that bounced off Rainey’s bare hand as New York got its first walk-off win this season.

Ad

Justin Wilson (1-0) struck out two in a perfect 11th, and New York moved back over .500 at 17-16. Washington fell to 13-16.

In a matchup totaling five Cy Young Awards, Washington built a 2-1 lead against Corey Kluber on Juan Soto’s bases-loaded walk in the third and Starlin Castro’s RBI single in the sixth that followed Schwarber’s double.

New York tied the score in the ninth when Hand walked LeMahieu leading off and allowed a bloop single by Judge and an opposite-field single to Torres.

Ad

Ad