Wilson making quick connections in 1st week as new Jets QB

New York Jets first-round draft pick Zach Wilson works out during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEW YORK – Zach Wilson has been busy working the phones in his first week-plus as the newest quarterback of the New York Jets.

Calls, video chats, texts and social media messages have all been part of the playbook for the No. 2 overall draft pick, who is wasting no time making a good first impression on his new teammates.

“Talking to him on the phone, I could tell he's like a general just by what he was saying,” said wide receiver Elijah Moore, the Jets' second-round selection. “He's super excited to be here as well. His passion comes out through the phone.”

The 21-year-old Wilson understands the task at hand and fully embraces it. He's the blond, blue-eyed face of a franchise thirsting for a return to respectability.

“He wants to get to know us,” said guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall pick. "Bring us all in and turn this organization around.”

The Jets have the NFL's longest active playoff drought at 10 seasons — and their search for a consistently successful quarterback has lasted decades.

Many might see Wilson as a savior. The former BYU star is taking things one step at a time, and for now that means establishing quick rapports with his teammates and coaches.

“I feel like that connection with your guys is super important,” Wilson said Saturday before his second rookie minicamp practice. “There's still more guys I want to reach out to, get to know.”

