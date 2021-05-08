'We can't worry': At No. 7 in West, Lakers may face play-in

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, upper left, shoots as Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson, lower left, and guard Rodney Hood defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have home-court advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. They need help if they’re going to escape the play-in tournament. Worse yet, their invitation to the postseason isn’t even guaranteed.

The defending NBA champions might be in trouble.

It’s very simple for the Lakers: They win most of their games when LeBron James plays and lose most of their games when he doesn't. With him sidelined for 23 of the Lakers' last 25 games, they've fallen to No. 7 in the West — as low as they have been since late December. The most likely fate for them is playing a game (or two) in the new play-in round that awaits the teams finishing between seventh and 10th in each conference.

“We can’t worry about that,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Friday night after his team lost in Portland to fall to the seventh spot.

James indicated several days ago that he’s not exactly a proponent of the play-in games, saying the person at NBA headquarters who came up with the idea should be fired. But if the Lakers don’t win most of their remaining five games, the play-in round awaits.

“Wherever we land, we’re confident," Vogel said, “Obviously, we want to finish in the top six. We still have five games to make up some ground if that’s possible. And we’ll continue to try to win as many of those games as we can.”

Dallas entered Saturday at No. 5 in the West at 39-28, Portland was No. 6 at 38-29 and the Lakers No. 7 at 37-30. The Lakers would lose tiebreakers against either the Blazers or Mavericks, lowering their odds of escaping the No. 7 spot.

That said, James — who has been dealing with a high ankle sprain — may return in the next few days, presumably to get into playoff shape and rebuild some chemistry. That means the champs have at least some reason for hope.

