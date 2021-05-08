Three Medals and a State Record: Flower Mound sophomore Abigail Counts is a state champion

Flower Mound sophomore Abigail Counts came up big at the UIL Class 5A state track meet on Friday in Austin, Texas. Not only did Counts win two gold medals and a silver medal, but she set a new state record.

Counts' first event of the day was wheelchair shot put where she rallied after trailing Stevens' Elicia Meairs by less than an inch. Meairs threw for a 17-9 mark before Counts followed with a first-place 17-10.25 throw.

Next, Counts placed second in an extremely close 100-meter wheelchair race. Counts finished with a time of 18.76 just .02 seconds behind Klein Collins' Chelsea Stein. The top three athletes in the 100M race beat the previous state record.

Lastly, Counts became the 400-meter wheelchair state champion with a state-record breaking time of 1:07.80. Counts finished with over a solid three seconds ahead of Klein Collins' Stein.