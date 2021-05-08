Silver and Golds: Midlothian Heritage's Leah Anderson wins two state titles

Midlothian Heritage continues to prove their athletic excellence with the endeavors of various athletes. At the UIL Class 4A state competition, the Lady Jaguars' Leah Anderson earned not one, but two gold medals as well as a silver medal.

On Thursday, Anderson opened the day with a gold medal in the girls' triple jump with a distance of 38-10.25. Anderson topped Beeville A.C. Jones' Allie Estrada (38-5) and Waco La Vega's Kiyleyah Parr (38-0).

Anderson's second gold medal of the day came just two hours later as she finished the 100-meter hurdles with a 14.23 time. Anderson defeated Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway's Alizah Villegas (14.71) and Canton's Hannah Cade (14.86).

On top of her two gold medals, Anderson took silver in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.56. She fell to Canyon's Abree Winfrey (44.68).