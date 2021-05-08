Sasha Harber sets new McKinney North record with a state title-winning vault

McKinney North's Alexandra "Sasha" Harber made her debut at the UIL Class 5A state meet on Friday and set a new school record as she took gold in pole vaulting. The sophomore rallied from a miserable-looking whiff on her opening height of 11-0 before winning her first state title at 13-0.

After a poor opening jump, Harber took a deep breath and regrouped as she grabbed her pole and cleared the next three attempts at 11-0. In no time, she cleared 11-6 and 12-0 as well beating her personal-best of 11-9.