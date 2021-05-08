Run for Dylan: Denton Guyer's Brynn Brown sets a new state record with a gold medal in the 3,200-meter race

A clear favorite from the start, Denton Guyer's Brynn Brown was running for something bigger than herself— bigger than a state title— on Saturday. Brown was running for fallen teammate Dylan Dorrell who died in August from heart issues after a cross country workout with the team. With a motivating motto of "Run for Dylan" all season, Brown was able to push herself throughout the race.

Breaking her own state-meet record of 10:09.91, the North Carolina signee set a new state record in the UIL Class 6A 3,200-meter race with an incredible time of 9:58.77. The senior came up just about ten seconds short of the national record of 9:47.88 set by Katelyn Tuohy in 2018.