Mesquite Poteet star Kendrick Smallwood tops a perfect season with a state title

Mesquite Poteet's Kendrick Smallwood brought a state title home on Friday as he won the UIL Class 5A boys 110-meter hurdles. The junior finished with a wind-aided time of 13.47.

Smallwood's gold-medal finish was only .07 seconds off of the 5A state-meet record of 13.40 (set by Beaumont Ozen's Tony Brown in 2013). The time was the fasted seen in the entire nation this season according to MileSplit.com.

Smallwood's win completes a perfect season for the junior star as he posts an undefeated record in the 110-meter hurdles. The junior already has his eyes set on next season taking to social media to say that his goal next season is to break the state record.