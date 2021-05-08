Mesquite Poteet star Kendrick Smallwood tops a perfect season with a state title

Mesquite Poteet's Kendrick Smallwood brought a state title home on Friday as he won the UIL Class 5A boys 110-meter hurdles. The junior finished with a wind-aided time of 13.47.
Smallwood's gold-medal finish was only .07 seconds off of the 5A state-meet record of 13.40 (set by Beaumont Ozen's Tony Brown in 2013). The time was the fasted seen in the entire nation this season according to MileSplit.com.
Smallwood's win completes a perfect season for the junior star as he posts an undefeated record in the 110-meter hurdles. The junior already has his eyes set on next season taking to social media to say that his goal next season is to break the state record.
Definitely going for the record next year👀... https://t.co/IgyTWK8lb3— Kendrick Smallwood💫 (@teenyman2) May 8, 2021