Man City title celebrations on hold after losing to Chelsea

Chelsea's Timo Werner, centre, and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, front, celebrate after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Saturday, May 8, 2021.(Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP)

MANCHESTER – In a haze of blue smoke produced by fans, Manchester City's team buses were serenaded into their stadium with chants of “Champions.”

They proved premature. There was still a game — closed to crowds due to the pandemic — to be won.

And Chelsea came from behind to win 2-1 on Saturday and prevent City from clinching a third English title in four seasons and dethroning Liverpool.

City's time will surely come, with three games still to get over the line in the Premier League. The celebrations could even come on Sunday if Manchester United, 13 points adrift of its neighbor, loses at Aston Villa.

Losing to Chelsea has become annoyingly familiar for City manager Pep Guardiola after seeing the quadruple bid ended by an FA Cup semifinal loss three weeks ago. Now it's only three weeks until they meet again on club football's biggest stage — the Champions League final.

“We can learn from this and move on,” Guardiola said. “We have another three chances to be champions.”

How different it could have been had Sergio Aguero not chipped a “Panenka” penalty softly down the center that Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved in first-half stoppage time after Gabriel Jesus was brought down by Billy Gilmour.

It was a chance to double the lead after Raheem Sterling swept in the opener in the 44th minute.

