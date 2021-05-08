Denton Ryan's Jackson Parrish rallies for a state title

After overcoming an injury during cross country season (obtained while attending a football game), Denton Ryan senior Jackson Parrish is a UIL Class 5A state champion in the boys 800-meter race.

The senior began the race with a deficit going into the final 200 meters in fifth place. Parrish picked up his pace and began to move quicker in order to finish with a winning time of 1:52.27 after swinging out wide in the final 100 meters. Parrish beat Manvel's Adam Mason (1:52.60) near the finish line.

Parrish's time ranks 15th in the nation.