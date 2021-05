Dallas ISD has bragging rights this year with a UIL Track and Field State Title. Madison High School girls track took gold in the 4x200 relay in UIL Class 3A on Thursday.

A relay team composed of Tinesha Rusk, Eunesia Fields, Ms. Shermanique Richardson, and Tasia Bell, the Lady Trojans finished the relay with a time of 1:43.78. The team topped Brock (1:44.19) and Clifton (1:44.48) to take home the gold medal.