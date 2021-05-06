University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead, police say

AUSTIN, Texas – University of Texas student and Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead on Thursday, Austin Police Department confirmed.

Austin police responded to reports of a death in the 1200 block of W. 22nd Street around 12:18 p.m.

Police said the circumstances of the death were not suspicious and identified the person as Jacob McAdams Ehlinger.

Jake is the younger brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was recently drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. In a video posted to the Longhorns’ Twitter account on May 1, Jake can be seen celebrating the moment his brother got drafted.

Jake was a preferred walk-on for the Longhorns in 2019, according to KXAN. He was most recently listed as a sophomore on the team’s roster.