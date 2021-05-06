La Russa's extra-inning gaffe stings White Sox in loss

MLB umpire Sam Holbrook, left, talks with Chicago White Sox Tony La Russa during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Reds won 1-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Hall of Famer Tony La Russa developed a reputation as a master strategist while managing the Oakland A's and St. Louis Cardinals to a total of three World Series championships.

His second tenure with the Chicago White Sox is off to a bumpy start. And a decision in Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Cincinnati will only raise more doubts about whether he is the right person for the job.

La Russa acknowledged he was unaware of a rule that would have allowed him to use José Abreu as the automatic runner at second base rather than closer Liam Hendriks in the 10th inning.

“I'll re-read that situation,” he said. “I'm guessing you know the rules there. Now, I know.”

The pandemic rule states the runner must be the batter preceding that inning’s leadoff hitter, but there is an exception if it would be the pitcher.

Abreu walked with one out in the ninth before Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play. Michael Kopech struck out the first two batters in the bottom half before giving up a single and two walks — one intentional — to load the bases.

The White Sox then made a double switch. Jake Lamb went in to play left field in Vaughn's place and took the pitcher's spot in the order, with Hendriks taking over for Kopech and replacing Vaughn in the fifth spot.

Chicago got out of that jam, sending the game to extra innings. But when the 10th inning started, Hendriks was on second base when Abreu could have been there.

