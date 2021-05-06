King's Ridge Magazine: Balancing Act

SIERRA HASCHAK IS PLUGGED IN.

Forget the fact she and her sisters have been performing in front of live audiences and millions of YouTube subscribers for years, Haschak loves her school.

And she wears the Purple and White with pride.

"I came to King's Ridge as a sophomore and it was the Fine Arts Department that really helped me get acclimated. That's where I found a great group of people to spend my time with."

Haschak is a member of the state champion dance team, is a varsity cheerleader, and plays soccer.

"I've been dancing since I was two years old and that's always been my passion," she said. "I've tried to spread out and try new things and soccer and cheer have been really fun."

Haschak balances school, extra-curricular activities, and the celebrity status of being part of a singing group with her sisters Gracie, Madison, and Olivia.