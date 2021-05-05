TAPPS Baseball Playoff Picture: Regional Round Showdowns Set

The 2021 TAPPS baseball playoffs are in full swing with opening-round games happening earlier this week.



In Division I, Central Catholic High defeated St. John XXIII 2-1 to advance to the Regional round to face Concordia Lutheran, which beat San Antonio Christian 7-0. Antonian defeated St. Pius X 1-0, while St. Thomas beat Beaumont Kelly 3-1 to advance. Antonian and St. Thomas are set to face-off in the next round.

On the other side of the bracket, Nolan Catholic advanced with a 9-1 win over Parish Episcopal and will face Trinity Christian-Addison, which beat Liberty Christian School 6-5. Midland Christian dismantled Prestonwood Christian Academy, winning 15-0, to advance to face John Paul II, which beat Bishop Lynch 6-0.

Regional Round (Div. 1)

Central Catholic vs Concordia Lutheran

Antonian vs St. Thomas - Thurs. at 6 pm at Riverside Park, Victoria

Nolan Catholic vs Trinity Christian-Addison

Midland Christian vs John Paul II

In Division II, Lutheran South Academy defeated St. Michael's Catholic 3-0 to advance to face Fort Bend Christian Academy, which defeated John Paul II-Corpus Christi 7-4. The Woodlands Christian Academy beat Brentwood Christian 7-0 and will face Second Baptist School, which got a bye in the first round, defeated Regents School out of Austin 5-0.

On the other side of the bracket, Southwest Christian School defeated Grace Community School, 6-0, and will face Fort Worth Christian, which beat Dallas Christian School 8-4. McKinney Christian Academy defeated Faith Christian School-Grapevine 4-2 and will battle Emery/Weiner, who beat The Brook Hill School 6-2, for a spot in the TAPPS Division II State Semifinals.

Regional Round (Div. 2)

Lutheran South Academy vs Fort Bend Christian Academy

The Woodlands Christian Academy vs Second Baptist School - 1 pm, Saturday at C.E. King

Southwest Christian School vs Fort Worth Christian

McKinney Christian Academy vs Emery/Weiner

