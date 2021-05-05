Clear icon
Stratford QB AJ Abbott commits to Oregon

Spring Branch Isd

Vype

High School Sports
Houston High School Sports
Stratford QB AJ Abbott commits to Oregon

HOUSTON - Stratford signal-caller Aj Abbott is trading in his Spartans shade of green for Oregon's. The Stratford senior announced his commitment to the University of Oregon on Wednesday morning.

Abbott this past season led Stratford to a 6-4 overall record passing for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

In his senior season Abbott earned first-team, all-district honors at quarterback. Abbott also broke Andrew Luck's record for passing yards and touchdowns in a single game.

