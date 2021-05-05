Girls Soccer Goal Scorer of the Year: Samantha Rodriguez

The winner of the VYPE DFW 2021 Girls Soccer Goal Scorer of the Year Fan Poll was none other than Adamson High School's Samantha Rodriguez. This 2023 midfielder/forward for the Leopards has spent all season proving her value on the team as well as in Texas High School soccer. The soon-to-be junior racked up 33 goals on the season for Adamson while helping lead the Lady Leopards to an 11-5 district record.

VYPE DFW caught up with the super sophomore Tuesday morning in an interview. After not being able to play last season per the contract with her club team, Rodriguez continued to run and work out on a regular basis in order to get as many touches on the ball that she could. "I did not want to fall behind, so I would put in hours of work a day to make sure I was getting better and not just staying at the same level," said Rodriguez.

Ad

Photo provided by Samantha Rodriguez

Ad