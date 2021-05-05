Donnie Watson sets to retire after building Braswell's baseball program

After 35 years in coaching and education at both the high school and collegiate level, Denton Braswell's baseball coach, Donnie Watson, is set to retire. Watson became the baseball coach at Braswell in 2016 where he built the Bengals' baseball program from scratch.

In 2018, Watson led Braswell to the School's first district title in school history in any sport. The team went on to face Aledo in the bi-district round, but fell 2-1 in the series. Despite losing the series, the Bengals baseball program and Watson gave Braswell the school's first playoff win ever.

Before building the program at Braswell, Watson spent a decade with TCU baseball as an assistant coach (1993-2003). From there, Watson started Stephen F. Austin's first baseball program in 2004 then moved on to Trinity Christian (2011-2012) before heading to Haltom in 2013. After leaving Haltom, Watson joined forces in Denton.

After five years leading the Bengals, Watson feels it is the right time to retire. The seasoned coach will be 67 on Sunday and says that the program is ready for the next coach to just take the reigns with a team that's "ready to run."