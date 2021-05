HOUSTON - Second Baptist School baseball started its journey in the TAPPS Playoffs on Tuesday night at the friendly confines of Michael Stevens Field.



The Eagles improved on an impressive regular season record of 21-4 with a 5-0 win over Austin Regents in the Area Round. Second Baptist School advances in the playoffs to take on The Woodlands Christian Academy in the Regional Round later this week.

Check out the highlights from Second Baptist School's home playoff win below!