VYPE Austin Baseball Rankings: Week of 5/03/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell will bring you their rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypeatx) and Instagram (@vype_atx).

This week's rankings are the final rankings of the regular season (We may do an end-of-season rankings once the Championships happen). Take a look below!

VYPE ATX 5A-6A BASEBALL TOP 10

Lake Travis claims the top spot to end the season even with a loss to rival Westlake. But because of the split games they stay put, though Westlake benefits from the win. Anderson ends at #2 with McCallum's 1-2 week. Henrickson and Cedar Ridge also move into the rankings to end the season.

VYPE ATX 1A-4A BASEBALL TOP 10