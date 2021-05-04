VIDEO: Fans, players left briefly in darkness during Cardinals-Mets game

Clouds hang over Busch Stadium as the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST LOUIS – Players and fans during Monday’s night’s baseball matchup between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals were left in the dark.

The lights went out during the middle of the ninth inning, when Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes attempted to deliver to Mets slugger Pete Alonzo.

As soon as the ball was pitched, the stadium lights went out for a few seconds, leaving darkness throughout the arena with the exception of a few billboards. Fans were calling the brief blackout “a little bizaare,” KMOX reported.

Despite the brief interruption, the Cardinals were able to hang on for the win against the Mets, 6-5.

See the full moment below: